Local youths mark 67 years of Điện Biên Phủ victory

Youth Union members light candles to commemorate matyrs at the Cemetery A1 in Điện Biên Phủ City on Thursday night on the 67th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory (7/5/1954 – 7/5/2021). VNA Photo Xuân Tư ĐIỆN BIÊN – The Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Committee of the northwestern province of Điện Biên held a ceremony on May 6 to commemorate heroes and martyrs in celebration of the 67th anniversary of the victory of the Điện Biên Phủ Campaign. The victory on May 7, 1954 was the decisive event ending the nine-year resistance war against French colonialists in Việt Nam, as well as France's colonial rule in Indochina. It was one of the brilliant milestones in the history of Việt Nam. At the ceremony held at Martyrs' Cemetery A1 in Điện Biên Phủ City, more than 100 members representing over 160,000 young people in the province, along with provincial officials, laid wreaths at the monument, lit candles, and offered incense to the martyrs. The activity was one among many held on the occasion expressing gratitude to the heroes, martyrs, and those who devoted their lives for the sake of national independence and freedom. Martyrs' Cemetery A1, built in 1958, accommodates 645 graves of martyrs, but most of them…

