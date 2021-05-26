Loc Troi eyes 88.5% revenue growth in 2021

The Loc Troi Group annual general meeting held online on May 23. — Photo courtesy of the company Loc Troi Group Joint Stock Company (UPCoM: LTG) targets revenues and pre-tax profits of VND14.155 trillion (US$614.39 million) and VND507 billion ($22 million) this year, 88.5 per cent and 12 per cent up from last year. Despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, its profits increased by 10 per cent last year to VND368 billion ($15.95 million). It is embracing digital transformation in all its business activities and adopting international financial reporting standards with strict requirements to ensure transparency. Last year Loc Troi achieved a perfect 100 in the Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP) standard. It owns a large drone fleet that helps farmers reduce human effort, pesticides and water for irrigation, increases crop efficiency and the safety of agricultural products and enables environmental protection. Ho Thanh Binh, chairman of the An Giang Province People’s Committee, hailed the company's initiatives to ensure sustainable development, saying that by ensuring rice cultivation following SRP 100 for two years on nearly 100 hectares, Loc Troi has enabled An Giang to become one of the places anywhere in the world dedicated to sustainable rice production. Loc… Read full this story

