Laos, Cambodia see a drop in new COVID-19 cases

In a statement released in the afternoon of May 1, the country's Ministry of Health said that 64 new cases were detected during the past 24 hours in four provinces nationwide, of them 49 were in Vientiane. All 18 Lao provinces are under lockdown until May 5. The country to date has logged 821 cases, with 773 of them being reported from the start of April. The Department of Communicable Diseases Control at the Laos' Health Ministry announced that as many as 38 Vietnamese people in Thatluang in downtown Vientiane tested positive once with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on April 30. The Embassy of Vietnam has sent staff members to assist the citizens and local agencies with contact tracing. The Embassy also asked the Lao side to further support the infected and called on Vietnamese citizens to remain calm and cooperate with Vietnamese and Lao agencies to surmount difficulties. On May 1, Cambodia documented 388 new COVID-19 cases, which shrunk by half of the figure on the previous day. The national count reached 13,790, with a death toll of 96. A large-scale inoculation drive for about 500,000 people in the high-risk area in Phnom Penh was launched on the same day.

