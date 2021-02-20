Lào Cai enhances cold-water fish production

Thức Mai salmon farm in Ngũ Chỉ Sơn Commune of Sa Pa Town owned by Phạm Thị Mai supplies fingerlings and fish bran to and buys fish from over 30 households in the area. VNA/VNS Photo LÀO CAI ­— Many farms in the northern mountainous province of Lào Cai have implemented measures to enhance the production and trade of cold-water fish. The cold-water fish producers realised that to avoid risks, attaching traceability stamps and promoting co-operation between production and processing are effective solutions to raise the economic value of cold-water fish products and deal with cheap imported products. Currently, the Lào Cai Cold Water Fish Association manages 55 cold water aquaculture facilities with a volume of about 17,000 cu.m of water, mainly in Sa Pa, Bát Xát and Văn Bàn districts, to supply to the market over 335 tonnes of fish annually. Investing in cold water fish farming not only costs billions of đồng but also requires strict factors regarding natural water sources, imported breeds and high prices of fish feed. Thus, to minimise risks, this industry must have close links from production, consumption to processing so as to increase incomes for cold water fish farmers. The COVID-19 pandemic was a… Read full this story

