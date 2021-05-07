India removes anti-dumping duties for Vietnamese fibres

India will not impose anti-dumping duties on viscose spun yarn products imported from Việt Nam. Photo nhandan.vn HÀ NỘI — India has decided to not impose anti-dumping duties on some viscose spun yarn products imported from Việt Nam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Việt Nam. The authority received information on Thursday about the Indian Ministry of Finance’s decision to not impose anti-dumping duties on those products originating or imported from China, Indonesia and Việt Nam. Viscose spun yarn contains 85 per cent or more of artificial viscose staple fibre than sewing thread and is mainly used for weaving or knitting for production of fabric. Previously, on December 30, 2020, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies under the Indian Minister Commerce and Industry issued the final investigation conclusion No 6/41/2019-DGTR which proposed that the Ministry of Finance of India impose taxes of US$0.25-0.8 per kg on the products under investigation. For products from Việt Nam, the proposed anti-dumping duty was $0.41 per kg. The case was initiated on January 14, 2020, by the Indian Manmade Yarn Manufacturers Association, accusing artificial fibres originating or imported from China, Indonesia and Việt Nam were dumped on India. Products subject… Read full this story

