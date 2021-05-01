India posts new Covid record as global cases hit 150 million

A medical worker prepares a jab of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine, at a health centre in New Delhi on Thursday. AFP/VNA Photo NEW DELHI — India on Friday posted another grimglobal record for daily coronavirus infections, pushing worldwide cases past 150 million, as the WHO listed the US made Moderna vaccine for emergency use. The United States had good news at home with the vaccination campaign boasting a significant milestone of 100 million people now vaccinated. The country has distributed 237 million doses, and 55 per cent of adultshave now received at least one dose. But the White House announced Friday the US will restrict travel from India starting May 4, citing “extraordinarily high Covid-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in India”. The pandemic has killed almost 3.2 million worldwide and continues to wreak devastation. The World Health Organization said it had listed Moderna for emergency use as its Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) had found the vaccine to have an efficacy of 94.1 per cent. The listing procedure helps countries unable to assess a vaccine’s effectiveness themselves have access as quickly as possible and allow the Covax vaccine sharing scheme and other partners to distribute it to… Read full this story

