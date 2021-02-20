Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power to expand operations with SK Group

Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power will expand its operation in Vietnam, South Korea, and China through a joint venture with SK Group US-based Plug Power is planning to co-operate with South Korean behemoth SK Group through a joint venture to expand to these countries. According to Nikkei Asia , the two sides will set up a factory in South Korea by 2023 to produce fuel cells and electrolysers that extract “green hydrogen” from water using renewable energy. Such products would be used “especially in South Korea, but we also believe, based on SK Group’s partnerships, in China and Vietnam”, said Andrew Marsh, president and CEO of Plug Power. Marsh also noted that Asia would be an important part of their target of achieving revenue of $1.7 billion by 2024, from $337 million in gross billings in 2020, wrote Nikkei. In February, SK Group has invested $1.6 billion in Plug Power. The partnership is part of a long-term, multi-billion dollar plan by SK Group to help lead the global transition to a hydrogen economy and make meaningful progress toward a more sustainable energy system. Recognising the importance of hydrogen as a clean alternative to traditional energy sources, SK Group has… Read full this story

