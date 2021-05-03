Huế to pilot public bike-sharing scheme

Representatives of the central Huế city, International Co-operation Agency of Germany (GIZ) and Vietsoftpro sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an innovative Public Bike-Sharing (PBS) scheme. It will help develop bicycle transportation plan for 2021-2026 that mobilizes private investment for bike-sharing public services in Huế city. Photo courtesy GIZ THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — An innovative public bike-sharing scheme has been launched by Huế City, the International Co-operation Agency of Germany (GIZ) and tech firm Vietsoftpro to develop a bicycle transportation plan for 2021-2026 that mobilises private investment for bike-sharing. GIZ said the memorandum of understanding (MoU), which was signed during 'Moving to Digitalisation' week in the city in late April, promised a public-private partnership (PPP) between Huế and the GIZ to support public bike-sharing. The partnership model is supported by the DeveloPPP fund, a financing mechanism of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), and managed and implemented by the GIZ under the umbrella of the 'Support to Việt Nam for the Implementation of the Paris Agreement (SIPA)' project. The DeveloPPP mechanism aims to encourage private sector contributions to the sustainable development objectives of local governments, according to GIZ. Vietsoftpro is the first Vietnamese company to receive direct technical support under… Read full this story

