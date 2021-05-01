Honey exports set for anti-dumping probe in US

According to the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam, for the first time ever the country's honey products face the risk of being investigated for trade remedies in the U.S. The complainants are the American Honey Producers Association and the Sioux Honey Association, who have listed 12 Vietnamese firms in the petition and calculated the dumping margin at 207.08 percent. They want the anti-dumping investigations to be done for the period from October 1 last year to March 31 this year, and want damage investigation done from the beginning of 2018. Data from U.S. customs shows Vietnam exported 50,700 tons of honey products in 2020, or 25.8 percent of that country's total honey imports. The DOC will decide whether to launch an investigation within 20 days. The U.S. International Trade Commission is reviewing the two associations' lawsuit to assess the damage done to the U.S. honey production industry.

