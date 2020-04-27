In the last days of April 1975, the morale of the Saigon military in particular and Saigon Government in general was sinking. On April 25, President Nguyen Van Thieu fled Saigon and was soon followed by numerous senior civilian officials, and high-rankingmilitary officers afterward. Meanwhile, from five directions, the Liberation Army laid a siege around Saigon, with Army Corps 3 from the Northwest, Army Corps 1 from the North, Army Corps 2 from the Southeast, Army Corps 4 from the East, Corps 232 and Division 8 of Military Region 8 from the West and the Southwest. At 5p.m. on April 26, 1975, the operation started. Troops of the Liberation Army breached the outer defensive line of the enemy and blocked road and waterway transportation routes to the Southwestern region and to the sea. From the East and Southeast, artillery batteries opened fire on targets in Trang Bom, Ho Nai, Bien Hoa, Nuoc Trong, Long Thanh, Duc Thanh, and Ba Ria. After the calculated barrage, infantry troops of Army Corps 2 and Army Corps 4 charged forward, beginning the offensive. From the Eastern flank, Division 341 of Army Corps 4, supported by a tank battalion and an anti-aircraft artillery battalion, captured… Read full this story

Ho Chi Minh Campaign: Offensives started have 309 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.