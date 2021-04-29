Historical battles still mean much in current Fatherland protection

This was part of a program of the Ministry of National Defense to celebrate the 46th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975). The event was co-chaired by Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Minister of National Defense and Co-head of the Seminar Steering Committee; Nguyen Phu Cuong, Secretary of the Dong Nai Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People’s Council, Co-head of the Seminar Steering Committee; Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics, Deputy Head of the Seminar Steering Committee, as well as Chairman of Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee Cao Tien Dung, Deputy Commander of Military Region 7 Major General Du Truong Giang, Commander of Army Corps 2 Major General Pham Van Hoa, Director of the Vietnam Military History Institute Major General Nguyen Hoang Nhien. Present at the seminar were also former Chairman of the General Department of Politics Senior Lieutenant General Pham Thanh Ngan, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Hong Linh, as well as representatives of departments, ministries, central branches, defense agencies, military units, general-ranks, historical witnesses, and domestic and international scientists. Highlighting the sound… Read full this story

