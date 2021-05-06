Main interface of the Medical Services Administration’s website on stroke prevention and control. —VNS Photo Thanh Hải HÀ NỘI — The health ministry's Medical Services Administration (MSA) in collaboration with Bayer Vietnam, launched a website on stroke prevention and control on Thursday. The website is an electronic information channel on stroke prevention and control for patients and the community under the framework of a cooperation programme on "Strengthening awareness of the community on stroke prevention and control for 2021 – 2023″ between the MSA and Bayer Vietnam. "Strokes or cerebral vascular accidents are the most common cause of death in Việt Nam. Each year Việt Nam has about 200,000 stroke cases, of which about 50 per cent are fatal. Although many people fortunately survived after a stroke, they still suffer severe sequelae, even inability to work, creating burdens on families and society. Therefore, it is very important to raise awareness for patients and the community so that everyone can actively participate in stroke prevention and treatment," said MSA director Lương Ngocc Khuê at the launching ceremony. The website is directly linked to the MSA's website, providing people with accurate and useful information and knowledge, especially the latest scientific information and the… Read full this story

Health sector launches a website on stroke prevention and control have 286 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 6, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.