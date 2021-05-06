Health minister and deputies receive COVID-19 vaccine shots

Long, 54, along with three of his deputies – Tran Van Thuan, 51, Truong Quoc Cuong, 60, and Do Xuan Tuyen, 55 – remained at the hospital after the inoculations for follow-up health monitoring. All of them said they felt fine after receiving the injections. The minister said the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX is expected to deliver another 1.6 million doses of AstraZeneca to Vietnam on May 10, as part of the commitment to supply some 39 million doses within 2021 and early 2022 to inoculate the prioritized groups as identified by the Government. When the supplies are more available, eligible people could include students and workers sent overseas. Long said that the 74 percent of the nearly 1 million doses of AstraZeneca – more than 800,000 from COVAX brought to Vietnam on April 1 and more than 117,000 purchased from the manufacturer that arrived late February – have been administered, and the doses could be finished within a few days. According to a report released on May 6 morning by the National Expanded Program on Immunization, more than 90,000 people were vaccinated on May 5. In total, 675,956 people in 48 cities and provinces of Vietnam – primarily… Read full this story

