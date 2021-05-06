Health minister and deputies receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

Vietnamese health minister Nguyễn Thanh Long receives the COVID-19 vaccine jab on Thursday at Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu HÀ NỘI — Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long and his deputies have received their AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning at Bạch Mai Hospital in Hà Nội. Long, 54, along with three of his deputies – Trần Văn Thuấn, 51, Trương Quốc Cường, 60, and Đỗ Xuân Tuyên, 55 – remained at the hospital after the inoculations for follow-up health monitoring. All of them said they felt fine after receiving the injections. The health minister said the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX is expected to deliver another 1.6 million doses of AstraZeneca to Việt Nam on May 10, as part of the commitment to supply some 39 million doses within 2021 and early 2022 to inoculate the prioritised groups as identified by the Government. When the supplies are more available, eligible people could include students and workers sent overseas. The health chief said that the 74 per cent of the nearly one million doses of AstraZeneca – more than 800,000 from COVAX brought to Việt Nam on April 1 and more than 117,000 purchased from the manufacturer… Read full this story

