At the online conference held by the city's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control on May 27 (Photo: SGGP) He was speaking at the online conference, held by the city's Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and chaired by Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong on May 27, with the participation of Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le. At the conference, HCMC's authorities decided to close hotels, restaurants, street eateries, sidewalk iced tea shops and cafes as well as barbershops and beauty salons. Hotels are allowed to only serve food and beverages for guests who are staying in the accomodation facilities while street food stores must move to mobile ordering and takeaway only. The municipal government also set a restriction on religious mass gatherings of more than 10 people. The Center for Disease Control of Ho Chi Minh City (HCDC) reported that as of May 27 afternoon, the city’s health sector recorded 36 suspected cases of Covid-19 linked to the religious mission in Go Vap District. Regarding to the outbreak in a religious mission in Go Vap District, City's chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong asked Thu Duc City and districts throughout the city to… Read full this story

HCMC calls on citizens to join hands with authorities in fighting Covid-19 have 323 words, post on sggpnews.org.vn at May 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.