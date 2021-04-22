HCM City’s health sector wins regional, int’l acclaim

HCM City’s Department of Health is continuing its focus on developing the application of state-of-the-art healthcare techniques at general and specialised hospitals that its counterparts in Asia have also been pursuing. In recent years, many new and advanced medical techniques have helped the city’s health sector obtain significant achievements in treatment and prevention. Sixteen-month-old conjoined twins who were separated by surgery at City Children’s Hospital in HCM City, with their parents and doctors. VNA/VNS Photo Quang Châu One of the outstanding achievements was the surgery to separate 16-month-old conjoined twins in July last year by a team of nearly 100 doctors at City Children's Hospital, Children's Hospital 1 and 2, Chợ Rẫy Hospital and others. Success such as this has helped the city consolidate its healthcare brand both nationally and globally. The country's first surgery to separate conjoined twins was performed 33 years ago at Từ Dũ Hospital when it lacked modern equipment and had to receive assistance from Japan. The surgery at that time set a new milestone for the city’s health sector. Dr Trần Đông A, who was the main surgeon to separate the conjoined twins at Từ Dũ Hospital in 1988, also took part in the surgery on the 16-month old conjoined twins last year. Speaking at the 10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress, Dr A said that the surgery in July last year to separate the conjoined twins was ranked among the world’s top… Read full this story

