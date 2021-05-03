HCM City orders temporary closure of non-essential services

HCM City health officials take samples for COVID-19 tests from people working at Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in February. VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Hằng HCM CITY— Chairman of HCM City People's Committee Nguyễn Thành Phong ordered the temporary closure of massage parlours, saunas, cinemas, theatres and gaming facilities from 6pm on May 3 amid continuing COVID-19 transmission in several areas in the country. Organisers of conferences and workshops that had been scheduled for this week should reduce the number of attendees, he said. Đầm Sen Water Park in District 11 has been closed for seven days from May 3. Gyms will remain open, but people should comply with the Ministry of Health's 5K message to wear masks, frequently disinfect hands, maintain a safe distance, refrain from gatherings, and make health declarations. Religious events and activities should reduce the number of attendees by 50 per cent. Last week, the city temporarily closed bars, discos and karaoke parlours. The risk of another COVID-19 outbreak in the city was high as people from provinces and cities had begun to return to the city after a four-day holiday celebrating Reunification Day on April 30 and Labour Day on May 1, Phong said at a meeting on May 3. Many foreign experts were also entering the city to work,… Read full this story

