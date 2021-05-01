HCM City closes discos, bars and karaoke parlours after new local COVID-19 case found

Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee Dương Anh Đức inspects concentrated quarantine conditions at Norfolk Hotel in HCM City's District 1 on Friday yesterday. – VNA/VNS Photo Đinh Hằng HCM CITY – Nguyễn Thành Phong, chairman of HCM City People's Committee, on Friday ordered karaoke venues, discos and bars to close until further notice following a new community – based COVID-19 case found on Thursday. Speaking at a meeting on Friday, Phong said the man, patient number 2910, is from the northern province of Hà Nam and had been visiting a relative in HCM City's Bình Tân District. The man decided to visit a health clinic in HCM City after learning that a person with whom he had previous contact (patient number 2899) had tested positive two days upon the completion of a two-week quarantine period after returning from Japan to his hometown in Hà Nam Province. Nguyễn Tấn Bỉnh, director of the HCM City Department of Health, said the department has traced 60 contacts of patient 2910: seven F1 (direct contacts) and 52 F2 (direct contacts with F1) cases, and one taxi driver. Results of the first test of all of the F1 and F2 cases have been negative. Phong said that all city districts, departments and sectors should review concentrated quarantine sites to ensure that no cross – infections occur at these facilities. People… Read full this story

