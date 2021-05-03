Hanoi authorities have just decided to close all schools from kindergarten to high school levels from May 4 until next announcement in a latest move amid complex COVID-19 evolution. Under the decision, schools will switch to online learning, the city’s Department of Education and Training said. Earlier the same day, the city ordered relic and religious sites, street eateries, iced tea stalls, and cafes to close doors from 5:00 pm on Monday to prevent the risk of COVID-19 transmissions. Meanwhile, restaurants and coffee shop serving customers indoors shall have to erect dividers between seats or ensure customers are one meter apart from each other. The capital city asked these establishments to encourage takeaways. The municipal authorities also asked all returnees to make health declaration after four-day public holiday, starting from April 30 to May 3. All karaoke parlors, bars, discotheques and game rooms in the capital city were ordered to close from April 30. As of 6:15 pm on Monday, Viet Nam confirmed 2,981 COVID-19 cases, including 2,549 recoveries and 35 fatalities. Another Hanoian infected with SARS-CoV-2 Late on May 3 the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control confirmed another local resident has been diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 virus closely linked to… Read full this story

Hanoi closes schools from Tuesday amid complex COVID-19 evolution have 289 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at May 4, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.