Hà Nội shuts spa, massage, cinema and sports venues starting May 5

A locked down residential neighbourhood in Bắc Từ Liêm District, Hà Nội, after a locally acquired infection was confirmed. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's authorities on Tuesday decided to shut down non-essential services like spas, massage parlours, cinemas and theatres, gyms, and stadiums, and limit parties and unnecessary large gatherings of people. The order, which will take effect starting midnight on May 5, came as the capital city recorded five domestically transmitted cases since April 29 in five districts of Đông Anh, Hai Bà Trưng, Hoàng Mai, Bắc Từ Liêm and Mê Linh with some locations under lockdown. Hoàng Đức Hạnh, deputy director of Hà Nội's health department, said: "The risks from the current clusters are very high, given that there have been cases in the community, positive case found after completing centralised quarantine period, and a large number of people returning to Hà Nội after the long holiday of April 30 (National Reunification Day) – May 1 (International Labour Day)." Previously, the city ordered closure of streetside cafes and food stalls, put a halt to planned festivals and the popular walking street around Hoàn Kiếm Lake, bars, karaoke venues, discos and game shops.

