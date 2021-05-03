Hà Nội, HCM City and provinces restrict gatherings, close street-side business

A police officer fines a man for not wearing mask in a public place in Vũng Tàu City, the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu on Monday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Nhị HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội, HCM City and many provinces have imposed strong measures to curb the spread of the fatal coronavirus following orders from the Prime Minister. From 5pm on Monday, Hà Nội temporarily closed relics, religious sites and street-side restaurants and drinks stalls until further notice from the municipal People’s Committee. Indoor restaurants must ensure a minimum distance of one metre between customers or have a shield between seats. They should also encourage takeaway sales. People returning to Hà Nội after the four-day public holiday must complete medical declarations. A large number of people in the capital travelled to other localities during the holidays, posing high risks of spreading COVID-19 in the community. Documents issues by Hà Nội’s People’s Committee say health declarations for returnees are compulsory. Anyone who shows signs of coughing, fever, shortness of breath, or other suspected symptoms of COVID-19 should go to the nearest medical facilities for timely instruction. Meanwhile, heads of organisations and agencies in the city must be responsible for medical declaration of their staff, and local… Read full this story

