General Staff leader inspects COVID-19 prevention and control in Southwestern localities

The two localities share border with Cambodia, the neighboring country now witnessing complicated developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the local authorities have taken specific measures to fight the disease and prevent illegal border crossings. Currently, the local forces have established six concentrated quarantine zones with 2,500 beds and 85 checkpoints along the border line. They are building a field hospital capable of receiving and treating over 300 patients. Speaking at the event, General Nam spoke highly of the local authorities' efforts in pandemic prevention and control over the past time. Also, he urged them to continue disseminating information to raise people's awareness of the pandemic prevention and control, strictly manage the border, and draw up a training plan to enhance combat readiness, contributing to meeting their task requirements in any circumstances. Translated by Trung Thanh

