GDP leader visits People’s Army Newspaper

On behalf of the Party Committee and Editorial Board of the newspaper, Major General Doan Xuan Bo, the PAN's Editor-in-Chief, briefed General Quyet on the newspaper's task performance over the past time and its orientations for missions in the coming time. He underlined that the newspaper's Party Committee, Editorial Board, staff, and workers have strengthened their solidarity, overcome difficulties, and completed all assigned missions. Addressing the meeting, General Quyet praised the PAN's leadership and staff for their great efforts and high sense of responsibility in fulfilling their assignments. He highly valued the staff's effort to renovate contents and forms of publications to get closer to readers and its initiatives in the fight against signs of "peaceful evolution", "self-evolution" and "self-transformation." The General also praised the newspaper's timely and lively coverage of national news, external affairs, military-defense activities and important political events of the Party, State, Ministry of National Defense, as well as the nation's socio-economic and cultural achievements. He mentioned the newspaper's articles on the 13th National Party Congress, the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure, and COVID-19 prevention and control activities.

