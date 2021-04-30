GDP hands over 3D equipment to Binh Phuoc province

The event was chaired by Deputy Chief of the GDP Senior Lieutenant General Tran Quang Phuong and attended by Political Commissar of Military Region 7 Lieutenant General Tran Hoai Trung, other representatives of the central agencies, and leaders of the province. Addressing the event, General Phuong affirmed that the 3D travel simulator with new and modern technological software contains the land, people, culture, landscapes, typical historical sites of Binh Phuoc province, architectural works and 11 attractions at the National special relic site of the Ta Thiet military base – the Command Headquarters for the Liberation Army of South Vietnam during 1972 and 1975. The software enables visitors to experience an interactive 3D solution, and enjoy movies, photos, traditional songs, and historical figures of the Command Headquarters for the Liberation Army of South Vietnam. Earlier, the delegation offered incense at a memorial temple dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh and late leaders of the Command Headquarters of the Liberation Army of South Vietnam. On this occasion, they also visited and presented gifts to local policy households and scholarships to poor children with good academic results. Translated by Minh Anh

