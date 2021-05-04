Fresh COVID-19 outbreak dents tourism industry

The number of tourists arriving in Sầm Sơn Beach on the occasion of Reunification Day (April 30) and Labour Day (May 1) have decreased due to concern over COVID-19 pandemic. Photo baothanhhoa.vn HÀ NỘI — Concerns over COVID-19 forced Nguyễn Thuý Quỳnh from Hà Nội to cancel her family trip to the northern province of Thanh Hóa for the Reunification Day (April 30) and Labour Day (May 1) holiday which lasted four days from April 29 to May 2. Quỳnh said she had booked a hotel for her family near Sầm Sơn beach two weeks ago but decided to postpone the trip. "We decided to stay at home on the holiday for my family's safety," she told Việt Nam News, adding that her mother is now 74 years old and vulnerable to COVID-19 infection. Quỳnh was among thousands of Vietnamese tourists who cancelled trips due to worries about new community infections. Nguyễn Gia Sơn, the owner of a hotel in Thanh Hóa City's Lê Văn Hưu Street, said 70 per cent of tourists cancelled their bookings. He said many hotels in the city faced a similar situation. According to Thanh Hóa Province's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, as many as 374,000 tourists visited the province during the… Read full this story

