Fourteen COVID-19 patients confirmed on Saturday evening, including 3 domestic cases

A checkpoint set up in Lý Nhân District, Hà Nam Province where new COVID-19 patients were confirmed on Saturday. VNA/VNS Photo Đại Nghĩa HÀ NỘI — Fourteen people were confirmed as positive for COVID-19 on Saturday evening, including three domestic infections in Hà Nam Province and 11 imported cases that have been quarantined. The three new patients in Hà Nam are members of a family in Thọ Lão Town, Đạo Lý Commune, Lý Nhân District, who had contact with the 28-year-old male patient that came back from Japan (known as Patient 2899). One of them, a 28-year-old man, had direct contact with Patient 2899, and the other two are his wife and grandfather. All three patients are being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Đông Anh District. All 352 households in Thọ Lão Town, with 1,166 residents, are being tested for COVID-19. Four checkpoints have been set up in the town and four others in the neighbouring Quan Nhân Town. Đạo Lý Commune started observing social distancing from 1pm on Saturday. All restaurants, small eateries, cultural and sport centres, hair salons and beauty parlours in Lý Nhân District are closed until further notice.

