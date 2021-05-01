(From left to rìght) Scientists Trần Thị Thu Hà, Vương Thị Ngọc Lan, Lê Thị Quỳnh Mai, Phạm Tiến Sơn and Nguyễn Trương Thanh Hiếu. Photo www.asianscientist.com HÀ NỘI – Five Vietnamese scientists have been listed in the 2021 edition of Asian Scientist 100, an annual list that recognises the achievements of the region's outstanding researchers by Singapore's Asian Scientist magazine. The list highlights their contributions to solving urgent global issues including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic. They are Assoc. Prof. Dr. Trần Thị Thu Hà of Thái Nguyên University; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vương Thị Ngọc Lan from the University of Medicine and Pharmacy in HCM City; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Lê Thi Quỳnh Mai from the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE); Phạm Tiến Sơn of Đà Lạt University; and Dr. Nguyễn Trương Thanh Hiếu from Tôn Đức Thắng University. Hà was named ninth on the list, while Lan, Mai, Sơn and Hiếu ranked 19th, 21st, 89th and 98th, respectively. Trần Thị Thu Hà won the 2019 Vietnamese Kovalevskaya Award for her research into the breeding and intensive cultivation of trees, the rearing of non-timber forest products and the development of medicinal plants. Lê Thị Quỳnh Mai leads a team of women who were awarded the 2019 Vietnamese Kovalevskaya Award for further successful isolation of… Read full this story

Five VN scientists named among Asia’s best have 268 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.