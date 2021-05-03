First ship of CES service route docks at New Port-Cai Mep Thi Vai Port

The CES service line connects Cai Mep and other ports along the Asia-Europe trade line. This new service line aims to meet freighter demands of Asian and European markets. At the ceremony, Colonel Bui Van Quy, Deputy General Director of Sai Gon New Port Corporation, highly praised the support and cooperation from China United Line (CU Lines) which operates the container ship. He stressed that the CES service line will contribute to the successful realization of the EU-Vietnam free trade agreement and development of the corporation's ports in general and Tan Cang-Cai Mep Thi Vai port in particular. In his speech, Daniel Tang, General Director of CU Lines in Vietnam, emphasized that Tan Cang-Cai Mep Thi Vai port was the first choice when the company started operating the line in Vietnam. He expressed his belief in the port's service quality, synchronous solutions and comprehensive connection, saying that it will bring the highest added value to the company's important customers. The reception of REN JIAN 25 once again confirmed Sai Gon New Port Corporation's prestige and capacity to invest in container ports. Translated by Mai Huong

