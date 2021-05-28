FDI disbursement surges in five months

A brake production line at Japanese Nissin Brake Vietnam Co in Vĩnh Phúc Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam HÀ NỘI — Disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) to Việt Nam rose by 6.7 compared to 2020 to US$7.15 billion in the first five months of this year, a report of the Ministry of Planning and Investment has shown. New investment capital registered by foreign businesses in the country also saw a modest yearly rise of 0.8 per cent to nearly $14 billion in the same period. Of the sum, about $8.83 billion went to 613 newly-licensed projects, up 18.6 per cent year-on-year, while $3.86 billion was added to 342 existing projects, up 11.7 per cent. Capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors fell 56.3 per cent to $1.31 billion. Investors poured money into 18 sectors in five-months, in which processing and manufacturing took the lead with $6.14 billion, accounting for 44 per cent of the total. Power generation and distribution came next with $5.43 billion or equivalent to 39 per cent, followed by real estate with $1.05 billion and wholesale and retail sales with $522 million. From January to May, Singapore was Việt Nam’s largest source of FDI with $5.26 billion, making up nearly 38 per cent of the total FDI registered in the country. It was followed by Japan with… Read full this story

