Factory Z127 urged to develop in a modern and dual-use manner

Factory Z127 is specialized in producing ingots and alloy materials of all kinds for defense missions. It also takes advantage of its capacity to produce economic goods for export. Since early this year, the factory has been actively implementing its contracts on the production of defense goods and applied advanced technologies to improve product quality. It has also developed approaches to raise efficiency of the production of economic goods and maintained its traditional markets while expanding its domestic and international markets. Addressing the meeting, General Giang emphasized that the factory has numerous areas to focus on investing in, including building and raising its position as a key producer of raw materials and producing auxiliary materials for the defense industry and high-quality commercial products. He urged the factory to invest in new modern production lines, improve production capacity, and raise its personnel's level of professional expertise and skills. The factory should pay due attention to carrying out key projects as scheduled, in line with regulations and raising the efficiency of its investment. In addition, it should prioritize and focus resources on defense production tasks, actively seek new sources of goods, and develop new high-quality and high-value commercial products with economic value… Read full this story

