Experienced revolutionary singer still willing to reinvent himself

Singer Trọng Tấn is one among remarkable aritsts of revolutionary music. VNS Photo Hòa Nguyễn Singer Trọng Tấn is one of many remarkable revolutionary music artists. He opened the first season of Con đường âm nhạc (The Road of Music), a television show honouring artists who have made a positive contribution to the national music industry. Minh Thu talks to Trọng Tấn about his experiences during his 20 years of working as a professional singer. In just two hours, you performed 20 songs. Was it a panoramic view of your musical career? It was like a slow-motion film about my life and career in both singing and teaching music. Through the songs, I recalled the hard days when I was young. I never thought that I would be a singer. During my childhood, I always dreamt of being a soldier. I was born in a poor family, we often lacked food. So when I finished high school education, I tried to enter any university where students don't have to pay but receive a stipend from the State. My parents couldn’t afford to pay for my studies. University for soldiers is the top option but I didn't meet the physical criteria. I wasn't… Read full this story
