Exhibition on National Assembly opens in HCM City

The exhibition, which opened on May 4, is to welcome the elections of deputies to the 15th legislature, and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure. It gives visitors an insight into the formation of the legislative body, the first general election on January 6, 1946, the 75-year journey of the NA, and the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh in the legislature. Among the documents on the display are those regarding regulations of the Constitution and laws towards the NA and People's Councils at all levels, as well as documents relating to the elections. The exhibition also highlights contributions of the armed forces of Military Region 7 to the preparations and organization of the elections. In his opening remarks, Senior Colonel Thai Thanh Duc, Deputy Political Chief of Military Region 7, stressed the significance of the exhibition, saying it aimed to raise the awareness of Vietnamese people, especially young officers and soldiers of Military Region 7, about the NA and elections. The event will last until the end of May. Source: VNA

