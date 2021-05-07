Speaking at the event, ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi said that as the world’s two most important and successful regional organisations, ASEAN and the EU have witnessed significant growth in its multifaceted cooperation, as guided by the ASEAN-EU plan of action, spanning across various areas of non-traditional security, economic and sustainable development, environmental issue, disasters management and human rights. "As strategic partners, we look forward to advancing cooperation with the EU to intensify cooperation to strengthen regional and global peace based on shared values and interests, and restored confidence in the free trade and rule-based multilateralism and to work towards sustainable development for the benefit of our people," he stated. "We also look forward to the EU’s continued support of ASEAN centrality in ASEAN-led mechanisms as well as the ASEAN outlook for the Indo-Pacific, including deepening cooperation in key areas to enhance mutual trust, respect and benefits," he added. On this occasion, the ASEAN Secretary-General welcomed the European Council conclusion on the EU strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific at the time rising challenges and tension in the region. As one of the major foreign investors and trading partners of ASEAN, the EU has shared interests with ASEAN in… Read full this story

EU-ASEAN Strategic Partnership Blue Book 2021 launched have 281 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 8, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.