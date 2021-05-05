Enjoying billion-dollar infrastructure

Vinamilk keeps leading in liquid milk segment Sun World Fansipan Legend celebrates the 5th anniversary of the cable car to the top of Fansipan Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion – million-dollar amenities boost property value Timo Digital Bank platform appoints Nirukt Sapru to its Global Advisory Board Hongkong Land continues its 132-year legacy in Viet Nam The Gateway Tower attracts the foreign tenants due to its prime location Located in a prime position in the heart of the Western region, which is an area with dynamic development and good traffic infrastructure in Ha Noi, the Gateway Tower (Vinhomes Smart City, Nam Tu Liem, Ha Noi) is the best option for foreigners working in the capital. Possessing a perfect regional connection According to a quick survey of real estate brokers around Nam Tu Liem (Hanoi), in the past two weeks, on average, 1 out of 3 clients is interested in the Gateway Tower, especially foreigners living and working in Ha Noi. This is the first serviced apartment building in Vinhomes Smart City that has just opened for sale. "The Gateway Tower contributes to slake the "thirst" for luxury apartments for clients who are foreign experts, increasingly gathering in the Western region. This building possesses utilities and high-quality… Read full this story

