Electricity prices still not falling despite oversupply

The Electricity of Vietnam's (EVN) latest report showed that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a decrease in electricity demand. The real electricity output in 2020 was 247 billion kwh and the additional charge growth rate was 3 percent. These were low figures. In previous years, the additional charge growth rate was 9-10 percent. Meanwhile, the year 2020 witnessed a boom in renewable electricity. The total usable renewable electricity output was 12 billion kwh, higher than the initially planned 10 billion kwh. The pandemic continues to have a big impact on electricity demand in 2021. The electricity supply from now to the end of 2021 will depend on the pandemic’s further developments and the Government's policies. However, renewable power sources will still be mobilized at high levels. The Electricity Regulatory Authority of Viet Nam (ERAV) estimates that in 2021, Vietnam can mobilize 32 billion kwh of renewable electricity, many times higher than 2020. A large amount of investments has been poured into developing renewable energy, particularly solar energy, over previous years in Vietnam, according to the ministry. With the serious pandemic outbreaks ongoing in Hanoi, Bac Ninh and Bac Giang, tourism remains frozen and there is no sign of rapid… Read full this story

