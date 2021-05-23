Nuns have their body temperature checked before casting their ballots in Hàng Trống Ward, Hoàn Kiếm District in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thành Đạt HÀ NỘI — Election in quarantine zones, islands and other special areas in the country took place safely and conveniently, said local authorities. Joining voters across the country, constituents of the Việt Nam People's Army exercised the right and duty to vote on May 23 to elect deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People's Councils for 2021-2026. Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Văn Giang, Vice Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence, was among the first to drop off ballots at a polling station in Điện Biên Ward of Hà Nội's Ba Đình District Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Gen. Lương Cường, member of the Politburo and the Central Military Commission's Standing Board and Chairman of the army's General Department of Politics, cast his votes in Cửa Đông Ward, Hà Nội's Hoàn Kiếm District. The Việt Nam People's Army has 33 candidates in the NA election and 1,108 in the People's Council elections, including 99 candidates for seats at provincial-level People's Councils, 781 for district-level People's Councils, and 228 for communal-level People's Councils. At… Read full this story

Election in special areas taken smoothly have 327 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.