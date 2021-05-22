Voters in HCM City excited to cast ballots PM urges people to vote as he casts his ballot in Cần Thơ Many constituencies report early high turnout rates in largest-ever election Voters nationwide cast ballots as election day starts Residents have high expectations for new deputies for 2021-2026 term Phạm Ngọc Chiêng, a 73-year-old man in central Thanh Hóa Province’s Dân Lực Commune, rides his motorbike to remote areas to spread information about the elections for the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels. VNA/VNS Photo THANH HÓA – Phạm Ngọc Chiêng, a 73-year-old man in a rural area in central Thanh Hóa Province, has been very busy in recent days. Each day, he gets up at 4.30am, has a quick breakfast and jumps on his old motorbike to start a new working day. On the motorbike, he carries a big loudspeaker and two banners about the election day on Sunday. He travels to rural areas about 50 kilometres away from his home in Triệu Sơn District’s Dân Lực Commune. During his trip, Chiêng uses the loudspeaker with his warm and clear voice to spread information about the upcoming election day. “People usually go to the fields very early to avoid the sunny weather, so I have to… Read full this story

Elderly man dedicated to spreading election information have 310 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.