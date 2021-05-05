Eight people in Vĩnh Phúc, one in Hà Nội test positive for COVID-19

A quarantine checkpoint in Tân Phong Commune, Bình Xuyên District, Vĩnh Phúc Province after community COVID-19 cases were reported. Photo Hoàng Hùng VĨNH PHÚC — Eight people in the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 once early on Wednesday, according to the province's Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. They are all linked to the resurgence of COVID-19 in the province after five Chinese experts visited the province late last month. One of the experts tested positive when he returned to China on April 30. Another man tested positive for the virus the following day. To date, 14 people in the province have been confirmed as COVID-19 patients. Local authorities have taken 2,845 testing samples, of which, they found eight positives for SARS-CoV-2 once. The positive samples will be sent to the labs of central hospitals for verification to be recorded as a confirmed case. Authorities also detected 911 F1 who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,681 F2 who had close contact with F1 and 1,450 F3 who had contact with F2. Of them, 750 people were taken to concentrated quarantine areas operated by the military, 42 people quarantined at city/district healthcare centres and 4,760 people quarantined at home. The… Read full this story

