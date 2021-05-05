Early voting organised in 12 provinces, cities nationwide

According to Article 72 of the law on election of deputies to the National Assembly (NA) and People's Councils, in special circumstances that call for the voting date to be delayed or early voting to be held, election committees will propose the National Election Council (NEC) consider and make decisions. Basing on the proposals submitted by local election committees, the NEC has permitted certain constituencies in 12 provincial-level localities, namely Hai Phong, Can Tho, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Binh Dinh, Ca Mau, Dak Nong, Hau Giang, Kien Giang, Khanh Hoa, Quang Nam, Quang Binh, and Nghe An, to conduct voting ahead of the scheduled date for the elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure on Sunday May 23. Plans quickly made to prepare for early voting Right after the NEC gave the green light to the early voting, the election committees of the 12 localities and their agencies and organisations have promptly made plans to organise advance polling and step up communications about the elections. The time for advance polling has been set in line with Article 71 of the law on election of deputies to the NA and People's Councils…. Read full this story

