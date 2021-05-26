Donations given to border guard force

At the event, Vice President of Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Ngo Duy Hieu and Head of the Defense Trade Union Senior Colonel Nguyen Dinh Duc respectively handed over VND 500 million and VND 100 million to the Border Guard Command. Highlighting contributions and sacrifices of border guard troops to the pandemic prevention and control effort, Hieu wished them good health and success in fulfilling assigned missions, contributing to ensuring peace for people. Speaking at the event, Deputy Political Commissar of the Border Guard Command Major General Phung Quoc Tuan thanked the two donors for their support in the fight against SARS-CoV-2 in border areas. He also considered the gift valuable encouragement to border guard troops and promised to soon hand over the donations to border guard units. He affirmed that the force is determined to fulfill all political missions, firmly protect security in border areas and prevent illegal border crossings. Tuan also hoped to receive more support and encouragement from units and organizations to help border guard troops to successfully fulfill their missions. On the same day, a club of orchid lovers in Hanoi presented medical supplies, including 3,000 sets of protective clothing, 500kg Cloramin B, 125,000 medical face… Read full this story

