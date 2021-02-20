Deputy PM urges more drastic actions against COVID-19

During a meeting in Hanoi on May 4, Dam, who is also head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, said this outbreak is different from the previous three ones due to pressure from the southwestern border and quicker spread of new variants from India. He also reiterated a need to prepare for a plan in response to a scenario of having 30,000 infection cases, adding that all must strive to not make it happen. Dam ordered that from 0:00 on May 4, all who have finished 14-day quarantine in concentrated facilities and tested negative for the coronavirus twice must temporarily stay there. It is a must to enhance the monitoring of the pandemic in the community, zone off affected areas and wipe it out as soon as possible, he said. Warning of illegal entries across the border, he called on border guards, authorities and mass organisations from border provinces to keep a close watch over immigrants. Speaking at the event, Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long urged localities to seriously follow directions of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, Government, Prime Minister, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control as well as guidelines of the Health Ministry, ministries and agencies… Read full this story
