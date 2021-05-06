Dat Xanh Services launches international real estate service brand

A world-class education in the award-winning township of ParkCity Hanoi Enjoying billion-dollar infrastructure Vinamilk keeps leading in liquid milk segment Sun World Fansipan Legend celebrates the 5th anniversary of the cable car to the top of Fansipan Ixora Ho Tram by Fusion – million-dollar amenities boost property value Dat Xanh Services, on April 23 rd 2021, officially launched Dat Xanh International Real Estate Service Joint Stock Company specialising in real estate brokerage for international clients and organisations. An essential piece in a comprehensive real estate service ecosystem According to statistics of HCM City Real Estate Association, in the past five years, 17 large property firms in Viet Nam sold 12,335 estate products to foreign organisations and individuals in leading markets such as Shanghai, Shenzhen, Taipei and Hong Kong. The home buyers also come from countries such as Australia, Singapore and South Korea. International customers always need transparent market information when dealing with real estate in Viet Nam. Meanwhile, transactions need to be guaranteed, with assessed project legal and effectively managed and leased assets. However, the current brokerage firms for international customers have a small scale and lack organised and professional services. In addition, many investors have not yet understood legal procedures and transaction methods… Read full this story
