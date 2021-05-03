Đà Nẵng reports one community transmitted COVID-19 case

Hoàn Mỹ Hospital in Đà Nẵng has been locked down. —Photo tuoitrenews.vn ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng City confirmed one community COVID-19 patient on Monday evening, a spa ticket salesman at a hotel in Hải Châu District. The 28-year-old man, who comes from the neighbouring Quảng Nam Province's Hội An Town, started to work at the hotel on April 28. He often worked night shifts from 7pm to 4am. He started to have a fever on Sunday and went to Hoàn Mỹ Hospital in Đà Nẵng for a health check-up. He tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus on Monday and is being treated at the Lung Hospital of Đà Nẵng. He visited various places in Hội An and Đà Nẵng before being tested. Hoàn Mỹ Hospital has been locked down. On Monday evening, the People's Committee of Đà Nẵng proposed Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and relevant ministries allow Đà Nẵng to temporarily stop receiving flights repatriating Vietnamese nationals from abroad. — VNS
