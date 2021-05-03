Coach Lê Huỳnh Đức said good bye to Đà Nẵng after 13 years of training. Photo zingnews.vn Football ĐÀ NẴNG After a 2-1 defeat to defending champions Viettel on Sunday at home, coach Lê Huỳnh Đức of SHB Đà Nẵng yesterday requested for resignation, which was accepted by club officials. The loss was Đà Nẵng’s fourth in six matches and put a serious dent in their chances of finishing in the top six teams after the mid-season split, with 16 points in 12 matches only good enough for ninth in the V.League 1 table. The series of bad results put great pressure on coach Đức and immediately after the home loss, he resigned. Đức came to Đà Nẵng to replace coach Phan Thanh Hùng in 2008 and helped the team win V.League 1 championships in 2009 and 2012. "As a coach, it is normal to work or take a break. If you do well, the players are excited, then you succeed. And when I failed, I took responsibility," said Đức. "As for my way of building my playing style, I think it doesn’t matter," he added. After Đức resigned, Đà Nẵng contacted coach Hùng and hired him. Coach Hùng coached Becamex Bình… Read full this story

Đà Nẵng coach resigns after 13 years in charge have 333 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.