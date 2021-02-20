COVID-19: Vietnam records 253 community cases in one day, mostly in Bac Giang hotspot

Of the 173 cases announced by the Ministry of Health in its 18.00hrs COVID-19 update, 123 cases were recorded in quarantine and lockdown areas in Bac Giang province. Elsewhere, 25 cases were confirmed in Ho Chi Minh City, 20 in Bac Ninh, three in Hanoi and one in Lang Son. Notably, 21 people linked to the outbreak at the Revival Ekklesia Mission Vietnam, a Christian congregation in Ho Chi Minh City, were exposed to the virus. The latest results of genome sequencing show some of these patients had carried a mutate variant of the virus first found in India. The municipal administration has moved to introduce immediate measures to halt the spread of the virus, including suspending non-essential services. Vietnam has recorded 3,507 cases in more than 30 cities and provinces across the country since the virus recurred in late April. As the number of positive cases is increasing, Deputy Ministesr of Health Do Xuan Tuyen suggested Vietnam should speed up its vaccination campaign to increase the coverage rate. He also advised local people to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health, including wearing face masks, maintaining a safe distance from others, and avoiding large gatherings… Read full this story

