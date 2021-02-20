COVID-19 vaccine fund raises VND185 billion

The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) contributed VND50 billion; the Vietnam Electrical Equipment Joint Stock Corporation, the BIM Group, and Vietnam Electricity VND30 billion each; and the Vietnam Maritime Commercial Joint Stock Bank VND20 billion. The Kosy Group and the DHG Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company donated VND3 and 2 billion, respectively. Vietnam was one of the first countries in Southeast Asia to sign a contract to buy the AstraZeneca vaccine and was also one of 92 countries supported by the COVAX Facility, receiving 38.9 million doses. The ministry recently signed an agreement with Pfizer to buy 30 million doses of its vaccine.
