Covid-19 spreads to two more provinces The Saigon Times An employee of Tan Phu District Hospital helps patients to receive essential commodities from shippers after the hospital is put under lockdown. Covid-19 has spread to 33 localities nationwide – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health this morning, May 29, reported 87 new domestic Covid-19 cases in five localities, with the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai and the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu recording the first patients in the latest outbreak since April 27. Bac Giang continued to have the highest number of Covid-19 infections at 57, followed by Bac Ninh with 27 cases. In addition, one each was detected in Bac Lieu, Gia Lai and Hanoi-based K Hospital. Thus, the pandemic has spread to 33 localities nationwide. Today is the 33rd day of the new Covid-19 wave in Vietnam and more than half of the provinces in the country have reported Covid-19 cases. Eight provinces–Yen Bai, Quang Ngai, Dong Nai, Nghe An, Quang Ninh, Quang Nam, Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue–have gone 14 consecutive days without new Covid-19 cases. On May 28, the Hanoi government ordered a suspension of all religious events in the city effective… Read full this story

