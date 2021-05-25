COVID-19 prevention and control in Bac Giang province

Allowed by the provincial Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and the provincial Military Command, PAN's reporters headed to quarantine areas, including one in Van Trung Industrial Park in Yen Dung district's Noi Hoang commune, to capture photos reflecting troops and people's efforts in containing the virus. At present, around 2,500 people are under quarantine in the quarantine area in Van Trung Industrial Park. Reportedly, since April 27, more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the northern province of Bac Giang. Since the pandemic is developing complicatedly, troops and people in the province have taken drastic measures to prevent and control COVID-19 while ensuring adequate medical and logistical facilities in quarantine areas. Below are some photos highlighting troops and locals' efforts in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic in Bac Giang province. The photos were taken by PAN's reporters on May 24. Translated by Tran Hoai

