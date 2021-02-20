COVID-19: 24 further community cases confirmed, with 23 in Bac Giang hotspot

The new case in Lang Son was epidemiologically related to a previously confirmed COVID-19 patient, while the 23 cases in Bac Giang were detected in lockdown areas associated with industrial zones. Vietnam has so far documented 4,621 local transmissions, and 1,490 imported cases. The country has recorded a total of 3,051 local cases in the latest COVID-19 wave which recurred in the nation in late April. One day earlier, 59 patients were declared free from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, bringing the overall number of recoveries 2,853. The latest death of a 67-year-old woman confirmed the same day raised the total COVID-19 related deaths to 45. On May 26, a total of 235 new local COVID-19 cases were posted nationwide, with Bac Giang and Bac Ninh remaining the two localities recording the highest number of infections at 121, and 91, respectively. Furthermore, the nation's domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, Nano Covax, will commence the third phase of clinical trials in June involving up to 13,000 volunteers. If things run smoothly, phase 3 trials could finish by the end of September and commercial production could begin soon after. The ministry also reported that an additional 795 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus on May 26, raising the total… Read full this story

