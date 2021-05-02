Clever bonsai gardeners switch to online selling amid Covid-19

Peach blossom and kumquat gardeners and traders have high expectation for sales as the Tet holiday approaches. Mrs. Nguyen Thu Huong, a peach blossom and kumquat grower in the northern province of Thai Binh, has met nearly 200 bonsai orders in two days after going online and using Facebook live shopping. Mrs. Huong is one of many ornamental tree growers facing huge losses inflicted by the current outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the third wave hit Vietnam since early last year. Many traders have not offered her the same prices as the previous year due to the low purchasing power. To avoid losses, she decided to directly sell all the products online. “I have offered diverse packages including kumquat and poinsettia, or kumquat and camellia, to attract customers,” Mrs. Huong said. Local people buy kumquat trees on Quang An flower market before Tet. Photo: Duy Khanh This year, some kumquat gardeners have made the same decision like Mrs. Huong. After posting their offers on Facebook and forum, they have received many orders, who have the demand for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration but avoid of physical contacts to shield themselves from the Covid-19 pandemic. “This is a smart way for… Read full this story
